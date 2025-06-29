This week, NATO members showered Donald Trump with affection and he seemed to get over his distaste for the alliance. Israeli forces continued to kill Palestinians at Gaza aid sites on a near daily basis, while a new report revealed that Israeli soldiers are being ordered to fire on aid seekers. Trump ordered an attack on Iranian nuclear sites and then brokered a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Kenyan police killed at least 16 protesters during demonstrations marking the anniversary of deadly tax protests. China announced new cooperation on fentanyl precursor controls and agreed on a new trade framework with the US.