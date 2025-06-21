The Week in Review: June 14-20, 2025
The US considers war with Iran, Thailand's ruling coalition frays, and more
This week, Donald Trump debated bombing Iran on behalf of Israel as the IDF increased violence against Palestinians in Gaza. A leaked phone call led to a fractured ruling coalition in Thailand. The Brazilian government began auctioning off parcels in the Amazon for energy projects despite the potential impacts on the environment and Indigenous communities. The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda reached a preliminary ceasefire agreement.
