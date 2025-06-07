The Week in Review: June 1-7, 2025
This week, the short-lived “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” indefinitely paused aid operations in the Gaza Strip. The Trump administration proposed a nuclear deal with Iran that perplexed Iranian officials. Trade talks between the US and China resumed. Poland elected a eurosceptic president. And Ukraine damaged Russia’s strategic bomber fleet in a surprise drone attack.
