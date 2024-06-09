This week, deadly fighting broke out in southwest Yemen between Houthi and pro-government forces. Hopes for the ceasefire Joe Biden unveiled last week sputtered out, with the IDF’s campaign in Rafah continuing unabated. The International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution censuring Iran, calling on it to cooperate with IAEA inspectors. Reports emerged that Rapid Support Forces had massacred over 100 civilians in southeastern Sudan and killed dozens more via artillery fire in Omdurman the next day. And, Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance coalition emerged from this week’s general election with an unprecedentedly small parliamentary majority.