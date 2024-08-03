The Week in Review: July 27-August 3, 2024
Ismail Haniyeh is assassinated in Iran, the IDF strikes southern Beirut, and more
This week, the Israeli government killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was in Iran. After a presumably Hezbollah missile killed multiple civilians in the Golan region, the Israeli military (IDF) retaliated with an airstrike on southern Beirut that killed senior Hezbollah military figure Fuad Shukr. Incumbent Nicolás Maduro was declared victor of Venezuela’s presidential election, though not without serious scrutiny of the election process. The United States and Russia carried out a major prisoner swap. And, the French government announced its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, to Algeria’s displeasure.
