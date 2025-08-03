The Week in Review: July 26-August 1, 2025
Thailand and Cambodia reach a ceasefire, Moscow ignores a US ultimatum, and more
This week, civilians continued to starve in Gaza as US special envoy Steve Witkoff visited a “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” distribution site. The Thai and Cambodian militaries reached a tentative ceasefire but continued to accuse one another of violating it. The Russian government ignored an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump amid continued gains in Ukraine’s Donetsk oblast. Trump imposed punitive tariffs on Brazil and sanctioned one of the country’s senior judges. A new report showed that groundwater overuse is speeding up the depletion of Earth’s freshwater resources.
