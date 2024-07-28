The Week in Review: July 20-26, 2024
Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington, the Bangladeshi Supreme Court scales back civil service quotas, and more
This week, Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington to meet with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and deliver a speech to the US Congress. Student protests in Bangladesh paused after the Supreme Court scaled back the civil service employment quotas that were a key issue in sparking the protests. The Ukrainian government won a hard-fought foreign debt restructuring deal, as Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine. The Philippines and China reached an agreement to allow the Philippine military to resupply its naval base in the Second Thomas Shoal, though the terms of that agreement have come under immediate dispute by the parties. And, Lula da Silva called on Nicolás Maduro to “respect” the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, set to take place this weekend.
