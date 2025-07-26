This week, violence between Druze and Bedouin communities in Syria’s Suwayda province left over 1,260 people dead before a ceasefire took hold. In Gaza, starvation deaths mounted as ceasefire negotiations remained stalled, with at least 15 people dying from malnutrition in a 24-hour period on Tuesday. The International Court of Justice issued a groundbreaking advisory opinion on Wednesday declaring that countries failing to meet climate obligations could violate international law. Military conflict erupted along the Thai-Cambodian border on Thursday, with airstrikes and artillery exchanges killing at least 20 people. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced domestic anticorruption protests while pursuing another round of peace talks with Russia.