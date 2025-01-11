The Week in Review: January 7-10, 2025
Political upheaval in Canada and Lebanon, continued fighting in Syria, and more
This week, Lebanon elected a president for the first time in two years as the Israeli military’s withdrawal from the south threatened to stall. The outgoing Biden administration wrapped up its support for Ukraine with additional military aid and last-minute sanctions on Russia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned amid abysmal approval numbers. The Turkish government reiterated its demand that the Syrian Democratic Forces disarm, and the UN determined that Gaza’s humanitarian situation is reaching a “breaking point.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Foreign Exchanges to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.