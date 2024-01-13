Fears of a regional war between Hezbollah and Israel rose as Israeli airstrikes hit southern Beirut. The International Court of Justice heard opening arguments from South African and Israel on South Africa’s claim that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The United States and United Kingdom bombed dozens of Houthi targets in northern Yemen in retaliation for the Houthis’ disruption of commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared a nationwide state of emergency after a notorious gang leader escaped from prison. And, Ethiopia agreed to acknowledge Somaliland’s independence in exchange for access Somaliland’s port city of Berbera, much to the Somali government’s consternation.