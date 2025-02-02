The Week in Review: January 25-31, 2025
Congolese rebels take Goma, violence targets Syrian Alawites, and more
This week, a coalition of Rwanda-backed rebels captured the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Syria formalized the position of its interim president against a backdrop of ongoing violence. Hamas and Israel traded hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement and the IDF escalated hostilities in the West Bank. Colombian President Gustavo Petro faced down US President Donald Trump over deportation flights, and the Trump administration shut down US foreign aid programs.
