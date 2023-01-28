This week, the Great Tank Debate came to a close as Germany and the United States both agreed to send battle tanks to Ukraine. Sweden’s bid to join NATO hit the rocks following a far-right Swedish politician’s burning of the Quran. France complied with Burkina Faso’s demand that they remove their troops from the West African country. Protests continued to rage in Peru against Dina Boluarte’s government. And, a deadly raid in the West Bank sparked retaliation.