This week, the Israeli government and Hamas discussed terms for a potential ceasefire as the death toll in Gaza surpassed 25,000. Russia accused the Ukrainian military of shooting down a Russian plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appealed to Egypt and Qatar for support in his country’s standoff with Ethiopia. The Turkish parliament voted to ratify Swedish accession to NATO, leaving Hungary as the final holdout. And, the US and UK continued to strike Houthi targets in northern Yemen in what can only be called a new war in the Middle East.