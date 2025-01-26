The long-negotiated Gaza ceasefire began on Sunday, enabling a surge in humanitarian aid even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled that it won't extend beyond six weeks. Donald Trump marked his return to office with 26 executive orders, dramatically shifting US foreign policy. In the Congo, M23 rebels advanced to within striking distance of Goma, while Syria’s new government made progress in talks with Kurdish forces. In Russia, reports that economic strains may be pushing Russia toward considering a settlement in Ukraine emerged, though Moscow publicly dismisses these claims.