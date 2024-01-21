The Week in Review: January 13-19, 2024
The IDF advances southwards in Gaza, Iran strikes targets in multiple countries, and more
This week, Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels continued, undeterred by the US’ ongoing strikes on Houthi targets in northern Yemen. The IDF continued to advance into Khan Younis, as this week marked 100 days since October 7th. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sparked fears of a regional war by striking targets in Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan. Kim Jong-un ruled out reunification with South Korea for the foreseeable future. And, Somalia threatened to go to war over Ethiopia’s recent deal with Somaliland.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Foreign Exchanges to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.