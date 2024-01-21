This week, Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels continued, undeterred by the US’ ongoing strikes on Houthi targets in northern Yemen. The IDF continued to advance into Khan Younis, as this week marked 100 days since October 7th. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sparked fears of a regional war by striking targets in Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan. Kim Jong-un ruled out reunification with South Korea for the foreseeable future. And, Somalia threatened to go to war over Ethiopia’s recent deal with Somaliland.