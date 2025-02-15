This week, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin and put the world on notice for forthcoming “reciprocal tariffs.” Hamas raised objections to Israel’s conduct during the ceasefire and threatened to suspend October 7 hostage releases. The Sudanese military threatens the Rapid Support Forces’ occupation of Khartoum, while M23 gained control of the Lake Kivu region and could begin to advance toward the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.