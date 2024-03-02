This week, Israeli soldiers killed over 100 starving Palestinians crowding around a convoy of food trucks in Gaza City. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky updated his government’s military death toll in the Ukraine war for the first time since late 2022. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry travelled to Kenya to discuss a proposed international police mission. The US and UK militaries carried out another major round of airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. And, the United Nations accused the Sudanese military of interfering with its ability to bring in humanitarian aid into Darfur from Chad.