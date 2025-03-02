This week, the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement was set to expire without a clear way forward. Imprisoned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan called for his organization to disarm and disband. Trump hosted Zelensky in the Oval Office, but the discussion went south before an agreement to exploit Ukrainian minerals could be signed. Humanitarian organizations were forced to suspend operations in Sudan’s Zamzam displaced persons camp due to intense fighting. And the DRC government told the United Nations that over 7000 people have been killed since M23 militants and Rwandan forces began their campaign through the eastern part of that country.