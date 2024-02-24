This week, the Senegalese Constitutional Council ruled that President Macky Sall’s attempt to postpone the presidential election was unconstitutional. Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas continued to stop and start, with the most recent update being the Israeli government sending negotiators to Paris to participate in another round of ceasefire talks. Russian forces entered the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka after a months-long campaign. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán finally acceded to Swedish accession to NATO. And, the Houthis carried out what might be their most serious attack so far on Red Sea shipping.