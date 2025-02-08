Donald Trump proposed US control of Gaza during a Tuesday meeting with Israei Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while also dismantling USAID’s humanitarian operations in the territory. The Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, though quickly suspended the North American duties after border security concessions. M23 rebels in the DRC declared then broke a ceasefire, capturing the mining town of Nyabibwe. China retaliated against US tariffs with targeted measures, including rare earth export controls. In Sudan, the military advanced on RSF positions in Khartoum, while an RSF artillery strike killed over 50 civilians in Omdurman.