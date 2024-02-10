This week, Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ ceasefire counterproposal, leaving the IDF’s ongoing assault on Rafah free to continue. Details emerged on the United States’ attacks on Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria last week, and were followed by another strike on Baghdad this week. Volodymyr Zelensky made official his sacking of his top military commander, Valery Zaluzhny. Major protests broke out in Haiti, calling for the resignation of Ariel Henry. And, Macky Sall postponed presidential elections in Senegal in what has the makings of a self coup.