This week, Israeli officials continued to rebuff the Biden administration’s weak attempts to restrain their war on Gaza. Houthi rebels targeted Israel-bound commercial ships in the Red Sea. The Chinese government claimed to have mediated a ceasefire between Myanmar’s junta and the Three Brotherhood Alliance, although fighting has reportedly continued. Irfaan Ali and Nicolás Maduro met to discuss the contested region of Essequibo. And, European Union members surprisingly voted to open accession talks over Ukraine and Moldova.