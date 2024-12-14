This week, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ousted and fled to Moscow after a lightning rebel offensive, ending over five decades of Assad family rule. A devastating new report detailed unprecedented civilian casualties from Israel's first month of bombing Gaza. Russian forces closed in on the strategic Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk amid intensified attacks on infrastructure. South Korea's political crisis deepened after President Yoon survived an impeachment vote but faced mounting pressure to resign following his failed attempt to impose martial law. And in Sudan, the humanitarian situation deteriorated further as the RSF attacked the last functioning hospital in besieged Al-Fashir.