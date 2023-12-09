This week, the IDF moved southward into the Gazan city of Khan Younis while the United States vetoed a UN resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire. The Nigerian military admitted responsibility for a drone strike that killed at least 85 civilians in Nigeria’s Kaduna state. A draft summit statement calling for the phasing out of fossil fuels is being considered by the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. The Armenian and Azerbaijani governments agreed to a prisoner of war exchange as a first step towards a comprehensive peace treaty. And, a Venezuelan referendum supported Caracas’s claim over western Guyana’s Essequibo region.