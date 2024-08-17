These past few weeks, the Ukrainian military launched a surprise invasion of Russia’s Kursk oblast. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina succumbed to weeks of anti-government protests, stepping down and fleeing the country. The United States announced it would be lifting a ban on offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. Another round of ceasefire talks between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces commenced in Switzerland, though it’s unclear whether either party attended. And, a new round of ceasefire talks over Gaza may be stalling Iranian retaliation for the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh last month.