This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for full military occupation of Gaza as the United States expanded its controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation program despite criticism from aid organizations. The Lebanese government ordered its army to devise plans for restricting weapons to state forces by year’s end, in a direct challenge to Hezbollah. New evidence emerged regarding the extent of sexual violence carried out during the 2020-2022 war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Trump administration envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow Wednesday, leading to announcements of an upcoming Trump-Putin summit. In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces allegedly massacred civilians fleeing Al-Fashir as the military government accused the United Arab Emirates of hiring Colombian mercenaries to support the paramilitaries.