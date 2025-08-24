This week, India warmed up to China as relations with the US continued to chill. US President Donald Trump met with leaders on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. Hamas announced that it would accept a ceasefire under new terms as famine was declared in Gaza. The Congolese government and the M23 militant group missed their deadline for a peace deal but the mediating Qatari government still expressed optimism about the state of negotiations. And the US moved warships off the coast of Venezuela in what could be the prelude to a military operation.