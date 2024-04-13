This week, Israeli military forces withdrew from Khan Younis as ceasefire talks continued to stumble – despite an increased US role in those talks. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the White House, meeting with Joe Biden to buff up their military alliance against China. The Ecuadorian government’s raid of the Mexican embassy provoked international outcry. The Ukrainian parliament passed a new conscription law in an effort to bolster Ukraine’s flagging military manpower. And, global and regional actors waited with baited breath to see if and how Iran would respond to the Israeli airstrike that hit an Iranian embassy in Damascus earlier this month.

Derek here. At the conclusion of Kendrick’s recap I’ll have a very preliminary update on Iran’s attack against Israel.