This week, the Israeli military began its long-awaited assault on the southern Gazan city of Rafah. The Russian military launched an offensive into Ukraine’s Kharkiv oblast, seizing several villages near the Russian border. Reports emerged that the Myanmar military was forcibly conscripting Rohingya. In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces have surrounded the city of El-Fasher in North Darfur state, where 2.5 million civilians are trapped. And, riots left five dead in New Caledonia after the French government introduced a constitutional amendment that would expand voting rights for French nationals living in the territory.