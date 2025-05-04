The Week in Review: April 26 - May 2, 2025
More sectarian violence in Syria, Gaza's food crisis intensifies, and more
This week, sectarian violence in Syria killed over 100 people. The United Nations World Food Program ran out of food in Gaza as Israel maintained its blockade. The United States and Ukraine signed a minerals deal, while Russia and Ukraine exchanged ceasefire proposals. India and Pakistan’s tensions escalated after a terrorist attack in Kashmir. United States President Donald Trump removed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and nominated him as US ambassador to the United Nations.
