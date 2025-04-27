The Week in Review: April 19-25, 2025
A terrorist attack sparks new hostility between India and Pakistan
This week, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a mass shooting caused India to close the border and suspend a major water treaty. Gaza has officially run out of food as the Israeli military expands its “security perimeter.” Russia attacked Kyiv as the US boasted progress in negotiations and China called Donald Trump’s bluff on tariffs. Elsewhere, the Sudanese war has entered its second year, and the human cost of the catastrophe continues to grow.
