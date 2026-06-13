Over the past two weeks, Palestinian political leaders met in Cairo to discuss the ongoing peace process. Lebanese and Israeli officials traveled to Washington for negotiations as Israel resumed attacks on Beirut. Hostilities reignited between the US, Israel, and Iran. The US imposed further sanctions on Cuba as the nation’s standard of living deteriorated. And Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer of face-to-face negotiations and a ceasefire.