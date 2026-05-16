Over the course of the last two weeks fighting between Israel and Hezbollah persisted as Israel and Lebanon extended their so-called ceasefire. The Israeli military ramped up its attacks on Gaza as Palestinians suffered under a “manufactured nutrition crisis.” The US quickly abandoned an operation to open the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic and the Iran ceasefire was severely challenged. President Xi Jinping hosted Donald Trump for a two-day summit in China. Cuba ran out of oil and faced mounting pressure from the US government. And it appears that Honduras is the epicenter of an alleged US-Israeli plot to expand their influence across Latin America and destabilize the region’s left-wing leaders.