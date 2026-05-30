The Fortnight in Review: May 17-29, 2026
This Israeli military renews its offensive in southern Lebanon, a rare strain of Ebola spreads across the Democratic Republic of Congo, and more
In the last two weeks the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over an Ebola outbreak stemming from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Bolivia’s government failed to placate anti-austerity demonstrators. The Israeli military expanded its airstrike campaign across southern and eastern Lebanon. Iran announced a new plan to control the Strait of Hormouz and the US attacked Iran in “self-defense.” And Israel’s military detained another Gaza aid flotilla in international waters.