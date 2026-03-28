In the last two weeks, the US-Israeli war with Iran escalated and the Strait of Hormuz remained shut as peace negotiations and potential ground operations were deliberated. Israel expanded its invasion of southern Lebanon. Hamas considered a “Board of Peace” proposal to demilitarize while Israeli settler violence intensified across the West Bank. The US-Ecuador joint military operation against a drug trafficking facility was found to have been staged. And Cuba’s humanitarian situation further deteriorated under a US-imposed fuel embargo.