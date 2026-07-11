In the past two weeks Israel continued to violate the “framework agreement” for peace in Lebanon. Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” announced plans to grant itself and its Gaza administration legal immunity. The US and Iran resumed hostilities as Iran held a four-day funeral for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Roughly 11,000 people fled the besieged city of El Obeid in Sudan’s North Kordofan state. And world leaders gathered in Ankara for the annual NATO summit.