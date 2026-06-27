GiveDirectly is raising money to provide relief to those who have been affected by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela earlier this week. If you are able to contribute please consider doing so!

In the last two weeks the US and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding to halt the war in Iran for 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormouz. Israel and Lebanon agreed to another “ceasefire.” A United Nations report accused Israel of targeting Palestinian children in its war on Gaza. Right wing politicians in Columbia and Peru clinched tight presidential runoff races. Thousands are missing after successive earthquakes struck Venezuela. And UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned.