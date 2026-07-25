In the last two weeks the US and Iran resumed hostilities and proceeded to drag the entire region into conflict along with them. The Iran-allied Houthi movement declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia and struck multiple oil tankers attempting to transit the Red Sea. The US and Saudi Arabia signed a new agreement that would have the US build and maintain the kingdom’s nuclear facilities. Protests erupted in Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Hamas elected a new leader and the Israeli Military fortified its positions in occupied Gaza. And the ongoing Ebola outbreak centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo was declared the fastest Ebola outbreak in history.