Happy Valentine’s Day FX! In the past two weeks Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza and approved sweeping new rules over the occupied West Bank. The Sudanese Armed Forces broke the Rapid Support Forces’ lengthy siege of Kadugli and a Reuters investigation revealed a secret RSF training camp in Ethiopia. Japan’s snap election favored the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The New START nuclear arms reduction treaty expired. Russia, Ukraine, and the US held three-way peace talks in Abu Dhabi. And Cuba is at risk of economic collapse following a US-imposed oil blockade.