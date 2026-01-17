Hey folks, Derek here. I am reviving the FX “Week in Review,” albeit on a once every two weeks basis rather than weekly. Hopefully this will help you catch up on the biggest stories we’ve been following in case you’ve missed a newsletter or two along the way. I will work on a better name than “Fortnight in Review” but that’s the best I could manage today and in principle I do think we should revive use of the word “fortnight.” I’m very pleased to welcome our new reviewer, Ashely Gate, who will introduce herself below. Now on to the show!

Since the start of the new year, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and utilized gun-boat diplomacy to take over that country’s oil industry. Donald Trump reasserted his desire to own Greenland and European leaders responded with a symbolic show of force. The humanitarian situation in Gaza continued to deteriorate as Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” was unveiled. Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland’s independence. And, Iran was awash in anti-government protests with Donald Trump considering military action.