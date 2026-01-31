Over the past two weeks, the Syrian government and the SDF suspended hostilities and agreed to integrate their forces. Israel announced plans to relocate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into heavily surveilled camps and the last Israeli hostage was repatriated. The US repeatedly threatened to attack Iran and sent two more carrier groups to the region. Over 1 million people are set to lose access to WFP food assistance in Nigeria. Cuba’s oil imports have been largely cut off by the US. And China’s most senior military general was sacked after allegedly accepting bribes and sharing nuclear weapon intel with the US.