The Fortnight in Review: February 28-March 13, 2026
The US-Israeli war with Iran intensifies, aid flows into Gaza are restricted, and more
In the last two weeks, the US-Israeli war with Iran has thrown the Middle East into conflict, threatened the global economy, and displaced millions. The war with Iran reopened the Hezbollah-Israel conflict in southern Lebanon. Israel imposed a new blockade on Gaza. Nepal held its first election following youth-led protests in September. And the US and Ecuador initiated a joint military operation against “designated terrorist organizations.”