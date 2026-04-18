In the last two weeks the Gaza “ceasefire” passed the half-year mark and Israel significantly expanded its settlements in the occupied West Bank. The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire and the US imposed its own blockade on the Strait of Hormouz. Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ten day ceasefire while southern Lebanon remains under Israeli occupation. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was voted out of office. Afghanistan and Pakistan met for another round of peace talks and Kabul, Afghanistan capital, faces a long-term water shortage. And the war in Sudan, which has displaced some 13 million people, entered its fourth year.