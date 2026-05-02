In the last two weeks Gaza faced a worsening water shortage and the Israeli military continued to overtake more of the occupied territory. Peace talks between the US and Iran fell through and the Strait of Hormuz remained closed. A second round of peace talks between Israel and Lebanon were held in Washington, though the Israeli military continues to occupy southern Lebanon. Tuareg rebels and jihadist militants carried out a joint military offensive across northern Mali. And Japan hosted NATO leaders and lifted its export ban on lethal weapons.