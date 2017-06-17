This week’s question is about the Mongol conquest of Persia. Specifically, we're going to cover Genghis Khan's 1218-1221 conquest of the Khwarazmian Empire, so if you're wondering why we're not talking about the end of the Assassins or the sacking of Baghdad, it's because those things are all still 30+ years into the future.

We should talk about Khwarazm…