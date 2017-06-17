Subscriber Essay: Genghis Khan and Khwarazm
This week’s question is about the Mongol conquest of Persia. Specifically, we're going to cover Genghis Khan's 1218-1221 conquest of the Khwarazmian Empire, so if you're wondering why we're not talking about the end of the Assassins or the sacking of Baghdad, it's because those things are all still 30+ years into the future.
We should talk about Khwarazm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Foreign Exchanges to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.