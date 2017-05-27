Subscriber Essay: Asturias and the Reconquista
Awhile back someone asked what made the Reconquista possible, which is another one of those questions that could keep us here for a book-length essay if we were really going to try to answer it comprehensively, but that also invites a couple of interesting, more focused responses.
Incidentally, although I use it because there’s not much choice, very few …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Foreign Exchanges to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.