Foreign Exchanges

Foreign Exchanges

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🌈 Lance Trottier 🌈's avatar
🌈 Lance Trottier 🌈
3h

I am a recovered Catholic... by that I mean that I have not been a practicing Catholic for decades because, even as a youngster being raised in a strict Catholic household, I saw the inconsistencies, the hypocrisies, etc. that is rampant in the Catholic church, religion, and faith, and in Christianity in general.

I was an Altar Boy, later a Lector. I was a Boy Scout (Catholic~funded) and even was awarded the prestigious Ad Altare Dei award, earned through extensive studies.

I knew, even as a kid, though I never experienced it nor knew directly of any Altar Boys who were victims, of the sexual abuse of Altar Boys and Boy Scouts.

I have always known of the historical fact that so very many of the priests and higher~ups in the various churches had their "favourite Page Boys"...

That being stated, when Pope Francis was with us, my Wife and I (she an Atheist from birth) followed him, and we liked the message of love that he proclaimed.

Leo is a good man and Pope as well...

However, that does not change our views on Catholicism or Christianity as a whole. In fact, we do not follow any organized religions... yet, even as Pope Francis stated, in so many cases, Agnostics and Athiests often live a far more Christian life than many so~called faithfuls.

And, do not get me started on Christian Nationalism...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A Fool’s Errand's avatar
A Fool’s Errand
3hEdited

Be advised that I write all of the following, sincerely, as a queer and trans/gender-nonconforming Christian (Catholic)

In response to your question “And, if there is no particularly good reason to believe in one flavor of Christian dogma over another, then why should we care about any of them?”

For me, it is certainly a personal question to start with. Knowing that my faith is not simply the monolithic gender essentialist and queerphobic institution that it is so often weaponized as in contemporary western political discourse is a refreshing bit of news. For me, the battle of Christian history is at least a personal one as it is as much claiming my space in the Christian tradition, as it is allowing my version of the faith room to breathe and exist. My faith which causes justice for the poor, liberation for the oppressed, and the embrace of all by loving God is important to me as it supports and sustain any number of meritoriously, moral political and social beliefs. I care fundamentally about what might seem to be recondite doctrine disputes because they allow myself and my faith validity and room to exist against those that would wish that I do not exist. It is as simple as that.

Of course that’s not persuasive beyond the personal so the practical the reason why I care about having a greater historic sense of Christian dogma is that it robs the fundamentalists and the theocrats i’ve at least some of their energy. You are right, we live in an age where it is nearly impossible to persuade anyone of a different view as to the merits of our side, and I have no illusions that having a more scholarly debate on the history of Christian theology in regards to sex and gender will truly persuade any of the most committed believers. But I still believe that it is philosophically important and politically useful to not simply handover the entire force of the Christian faith to the reactionary foot-soldiers of the contemporary moment.

Christianity for her good and her bad is one of the most common and used wellsprings of culture ideas and of faith in the world. As someone who is paradoxically someone that Christianity would’ve likely targeted for much of its history, I value and cherish my faith as a ward against The evil and depredations of these times. I have a firm faith that love and charity are values that my faith is built off of. I will not see it abandoned on the wayside so that the far right might use as a cudgel against me. That is why I care.

I’m going to save the most unprovable reason for last though, the reason why I care is that I know it is the truth that Jesus, Yeshua the Nazarene, loves me and accepts me for who I am. And that is the truth greater than any bit of scholarly debate or contemporary bourgeois political banter. I know that he had much more scorn for the rich man, the unjust man, the powerful man, than the queer or marginalized. That is I care, because I do not wish to see the words of my God misused, and because he said on the mount of olives that we are blessed when those who speak calumny against us for his sake. I realize that this explanation falls on deaf ears for those who don’t believe, but I figured I would add it for the sake of posterity.

Please do not take any of my commentary as disagreement with the overall merits of the article. It was quite nice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Derek Davison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture