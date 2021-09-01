Foreign Exchanges

Foreign Exchanges

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Collin R.'s avatar
Collin R.
Sep 2, 2021

This is one of the best takes I’ve read on the whole issue. Thanks for writing it, Alex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Piers Cañadas's avatar
Piers Cañadas
Sep 2, 2021

Finally!!!

I must admit, watching the nightly news all steeped in the language of catastrophe and crisis, I've wondered if I exist in an alternate reailty.

Given the long, horrifying history of imperial and colonial withdrawal/collapse, I'm wondering why noone is pointing that a largely peaceful transfer of power is a good thing.

So cheers for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Derek Davison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture