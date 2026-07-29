Thanks to everybody who tuned in to my live video with Elizabeth Urban last night! We had a lot of fun and got some great questions (so many that we couldn’t get to them all). We’re tentatively set to do it again on Tuesday August 25, again at 8 PM eastern, so I hope everybody will be able to join us then. Link coming soon! In the meantime, here’s the video for those who weren’t able to catch us live.
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Live with Islamic History for the Curious and Foreign Exchanges!
Here's the recording from Tuesday's livestream!
Foreign Exchanges
Foreign Exchanges is a newsletter and podcast that helps you stay on top of important stories happening around the world. Derek Davison interviews scholars, journalists, and other experts to make sense of international affairs and US foreign policy.Foreign Exchanges is a newsletter and podcast that helps you stay on top of important stories happening around the world. Derek Davison interviews scholars, journalists, and other experts to make sense of international affairs and US foreign policy.
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