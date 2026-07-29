Foreign Exchanges

Foreign Exchanges

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Live with Islamic History for the Curious and Foreign Exchanges!

Here's the recording from Tuesday's livestream!
Derek Davison and Elizabeth Urban

Thanks to everybody who tuned in to my live video with Elizabeth Urban last night! We had a lot of fun and got some great questions (so many that we couldn’t get to them all). We’re tentatively set to do it again on Tuesday August 25, again at 8 PM eastern, so I hope everybody will be able to join us then. Link coming soon! In the meantime, here’s the video for those who weren’t able to catch us live.

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