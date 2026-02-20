Hi folks! Those of you who are already subscribed to Bob Wright’s NonZero Newsletter may already be aware that Foreign Exchanges is one of five other outlets that are charter members of a new venture called the NonZero Network.

I’m going to cheat here and crib a paragraph from Bob’s announcement outlining our goal in starting this initiative:

In short: The NonZero Network aims to boost trustworthy voices as they compete with big-time partisan outlets backed by institutional money on one side, and AI-powered engagement machines that don’t even have a worldview on the other. NZNet can thus help you separate the signal from the growing amount of noise.

I’m happy to announce that, under this arrangement, paid subscribers can now get a 50 percent discount on a one-year subscription to the NonZero Newsletter. If you’re not already familiar with NonZero I can’t endorse it enough. Bob has an incredible ability to have interesting and enlightening conversations with a diverse array of guests and on a wide range of topics, and his perspectives on foreign policy have strongly influenced mine. It’s an excellent resource and now FX subscribers can tap into it for half the regular price.

I’m also happy to announce that if you take advantage of this opportunity, you’ll be helping not just NonZero but Foreign Exchanges—because the proceeds will be divided between the two of us. And it works the other way around: paid subscribers to NonZero get a discount on Foreign Exchanges, and those proceeds, too, are split evenly. This reciprocity is a reflection of our mutual respect and of our belief that, in an increasingly crowded and noisy media environment, independent outlets with shared values should help each other get their message heard. (Eventually we aim to open the discounts up to other members of the network as well but for now, while we’re still trialling this model, it is limited to NonZero.)

